UMB Bank N A MO Grows Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,160 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $549,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CASY opened at $190.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.86. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.58 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 16.77%.

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CASY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $233.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

