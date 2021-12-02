UMB Bank N A MO Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.30.

PM stock opened at $86.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.05. The company has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.02 and a 52-week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

