UMB Bank N A MO Has $2.04 Million Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TRH Financial LLC raised its position in Ameren by 4.5% during the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Ameren by 26.6% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 62.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 16,435 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Ameren by 12.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Ameren by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $82.22 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.56. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.59%.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

