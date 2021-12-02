UMB Bank N A MO Has $757,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 49,733 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in General Electric were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 78.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119,217 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in General Electric by 121.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 157.5% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 7,639,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.85, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a one year low of $80.08 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.18.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

