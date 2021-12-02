UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 7,013 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $80.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.78 and a 200 day moving average of $81.79. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.09 and a twelve month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

