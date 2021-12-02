UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the October 31st total of 119,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in UniFirst by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 29,407 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in UniFirst by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in UniFirst by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in UniFirst by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNF traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.91. The stock had a trading volume of 90,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,797. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $183.38 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.61 and a 200 day moving average of $217.05. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.99.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $465.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

