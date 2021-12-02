Unifty Price Tops $56.27 (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Unifty has a market cap of $79.76 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unifty has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for $56.27 or 0.00099000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00063469 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00071145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00094755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,512.90 or 0.07940379 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,805.52 or 0.99948468 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00021361 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,417,493 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

