Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.51.

UL stock opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.28. Unilever has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $61.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Unilever by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 338,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Unilever by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 158,772 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in Unilever by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 97,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Unilever by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,283,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,614,000 after buying an additional 44,646 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

