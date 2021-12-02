United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Short Interest Update

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in United Bancorp by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Bancorp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Bancorp by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in United Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBCP opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72. United Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $92.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.44.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.56%.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

