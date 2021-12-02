United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for about 1.5% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after purchasing an additional 60,270 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,147,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $335.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.01. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.30.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.