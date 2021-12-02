UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.45

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 1.45 per share by the healthcare conglomerate on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd.

UnitedHealth Group has increased its dividend by 68.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. UnitedHealth Group has a payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to earn $21.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

NYSE:UNH opened at $444.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $433.67 and a 200 day moving average of $419.23. The company has a market capitalization of $418.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $466.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.58.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

