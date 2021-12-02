UnitedHealth Group Incorporated to Post FY2021 Earnings of $18.85 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $18.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.79. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $29.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $34.04 EPS.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UNH. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.58.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $444.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $418.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $466.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 143,183 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $55,947,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 4,629 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 374,826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,938,000 after purchasing an additional 167,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.