Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells $5,999,119.98 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $5,999,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clive Downie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,186,624.80.

On Friday, September 3rd, Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $4,453,288.80.

Shares of U opened at $151.68 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.75 and its 200-day moving average is $126.13. The firm has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.49 and a beta of 2.81.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

