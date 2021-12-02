UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPH shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on UpHealth in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get UpHealth alerts:

NYSE:UPH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.32. 19,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,305. UpHealth has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74.

In other UpHealth news, insider Mariya Pylypiv purchased 12,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $43,153.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPH. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $34,745,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $11,973,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in UpHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $606,000. 45.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.