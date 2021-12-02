Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $255 million-$265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.57 million.

Upstart stock traded down $9.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.46. 362,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,008,074. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 219.36. Upstart has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.38 and its 200-day moving average is $212.56.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $256.55.

In other Upstart news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 200,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.14, for a total transaction of $39,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total value of $159,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597,033 shares of company stock valued at $396,562,782 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Upstart stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.