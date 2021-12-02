UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will report $17.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.90 million and the lowest is $16.50 million. UroGen Pharma posted sales of $7.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $47.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $48.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $108.23 million, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $114.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 127.56% and a negative net margin of 349.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $45,750.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $31,121.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,755 shares of company stock worth $83,045 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 707.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 49.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 359.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter valued at $174,000.

NASDAQ URGN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,177. UroGen Pharma has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.18.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

