UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.20 Million

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will report $17.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.90 million and the lowest is $16.50 million. UroGen Pharma posted sales of $7.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $47.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $48.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $108.23 million, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $114.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 127.56% and a negative net margin of 349.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $45,750.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $31,121.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,755 shares of company stock worth $83,045 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 707.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 49.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 359.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter valued at $174,000.

NASDAQ URGN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,177. UroGen Pharma has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.18.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.