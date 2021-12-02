US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 95.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,819 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in US Foods by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. TheStreet lowered US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of USFD opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. US Foods’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

