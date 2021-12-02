V-Tw Holdings, Llc Sells 35,000 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $701,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,005,000.00.

On Friday, November 12th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,712,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,747 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $451,755.42.

On Wednesday, October 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 48,740 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $996,733.00.

On Monday, October 25th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 21,260 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $435,830.00.

On Monday, October 18th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 16,632 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $326,486.16.

On Wednesday, October 13th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,936 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $513,273.44.

On Thursday, October 7th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 51,162 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $1,092,820.32.

On Monday, October 4th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00.

On Friday, October 1st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,148 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $323,561.28.

Shares of VZIO opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.67. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $595,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,128,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

