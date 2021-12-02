Vabble (VAB) Price Tops $0.0172 on Major Exchanges

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Vabble has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $841,856.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vabble coin can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vabble has traded down 20.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00043981 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.00 or 0.00236660 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007740 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00086744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Vabble Coin Profile

VAB is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,404,377 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Vabble Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

