Vai Hits One Day Trading Volume of $853,633.00 (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001605 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vai has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $100.68 million and $853,633.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 110,395,888 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official website is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

