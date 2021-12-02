Vai (VAI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $853,633.00

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Vai has a total market cap of $100.68 million and approximately $853,633.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vai has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Vai coin can now be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00001605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00063469 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00071145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00094755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,512.90 or 0.07940379 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,805.52 or 0.99948468 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00021361 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 110,395,888 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

