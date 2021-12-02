Validity Price Tops $7.52 on Exchanges (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last week, Validity has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. Validity has a total market capitalization of $33.49 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.52 or 0.00013302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.90 or 0.00758280 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,454,810 coins and its circulating supply is 4,451,521 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

