VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.83. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

