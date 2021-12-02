Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Sold by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,644 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 769.8% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 76,800.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSGX stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $61.31. 9,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,019. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.05. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $57.26 and a twelve month high of $65.88.

