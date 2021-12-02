Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VSS opened at $130.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.58. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.35 and a 52-week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.