Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Decreased by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.8% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,459,508. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

