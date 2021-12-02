Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,467,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 12.6% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $225,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.