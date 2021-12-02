Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Lifted by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.3% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.94. 446,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,182,232. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

