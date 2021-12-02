Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Trimmed by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 63,593 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 316,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 154,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 28,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.87. 377,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,182,232. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.98. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

