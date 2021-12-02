Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.77. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

