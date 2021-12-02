Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 26,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 678,922 shares.The stock last traded at $77.34 and had previously closed at $78.07.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,294,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,926,000 after purchasing an additional 887,534 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 74.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,509,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,307,000 after purchasing an additional 643,795 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,281,000 after purchasing an additional 641,665 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,301.9% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 504,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,491,000 after purchasing an additional 468,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 52.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,154,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,551,000 after purchasing an additional 397,182 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

