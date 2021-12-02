Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Raised by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $22,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $310.58. The company had a trading volume of 44,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,816. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.63.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.