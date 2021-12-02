Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $105.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $88.97 and a 1 year high of $111.14.

