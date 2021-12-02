Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 231.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $251.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.99. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.84 and a 1 year high of $266.44.

