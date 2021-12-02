Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 151.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $243.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.89 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

