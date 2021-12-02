Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 350,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.5% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $28,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $81.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.43. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

