Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $233.15. 68,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,799,652. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.15. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $187.80 and a twelve month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

