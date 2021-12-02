Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Short Interest Update

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,100 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the October 31st total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 620.3 days.

Vantage Towers stock opened at $34.89 on Thursday. Vantage Towers has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a €34.00 ($38.64) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

