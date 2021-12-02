Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) SVP Margaret Echerd Sells 3,602 Shares of Stock

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $28,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Margaret Echerd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Margaret Echerd sold 1,801 shares of Vaxart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $16,389.10.

Vaxart stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.49 million, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 0.21. Vaxart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 5,414.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 95,432 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Vaxart by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 83,900 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vaxart by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vaxart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.65.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

