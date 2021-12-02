Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Vector Group has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Vector Group has a dividend payout ratio of 60.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vector Group to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

Get Vector Group alerts:

VGR opened at $15.26 on Thursday. Vector Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $652.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vector Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 267,620 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VGR. Barclays raised shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.