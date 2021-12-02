Vedanta (VEDL) versus Its Peers Financial Survey

Vedanta (NYSE: VEDL) is one of 101 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Vedanta to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Vedanta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 62.9% of Vedanta shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vedanta and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vedanta $11.91 billion $1.54 billion 6.07 Vedanta Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -13.18

Vedanta has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Vedanta is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vedanta and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vedanta 0 0 0 0 N/A Vedanta Competitors 691 2361 2736 110 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 27.91%. Given Vedanta’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vedanta has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Vedanta and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vedanta 17.13% 48.89% 20.81% Vedanta Competitors -1,028.46% 6.79% 0.01%

Volatility and Risk

Vedanta has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vedanta’s rivals have a beta of 0.37, suggesting that their average stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Vedanta pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Vedanta pays out 64.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Metal mining” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.8% and pay out 61.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Vedanta has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Vedanta beats its rivals on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants. The Aluminum segment comprises refinery and a captive power plant at Lanjigarh and a smelter, a thermal coal based captive power facility at Jharsuguda both situated in the State of Odisha in India. The Iron Ore segment explores, mines, and processes iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke. The Power segment consists 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility at Jharsuguda in the State of Odisha in Eastern India. The Oil and Gas segment involves in the exploration and development and production of oil and gas. The company was founded by Dwarka Prasad Agarwal on June 25, 1965 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

