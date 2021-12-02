Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Earnings Results

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Shares of VEEV opened at $272.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 103.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $303.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.74.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total transaction of $671,007.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,375 shares of company stock worth $6,955,318 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

