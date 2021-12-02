Vega Protocol (VEGA) Market Cap Tops $75.47 Million

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Vega Protocol has a total market capitalization of $75.47 million and approximately $8.54 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vega Protocol has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $10.75 or 0.00018818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00043950 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.00235062 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007846 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00088693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Vega Protocol Profile

Vega Protocol (VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 7,021,097 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

