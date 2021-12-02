Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Vela Technologies PLC (LON:VELA)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Vela Technologies shares last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 92,413,639 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 47.63, a quick ratio of 44.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.07. The firm has a market cap of £8.29 million and a P/E ratio of -1.01.

Vela Technologies Company Profile (LON:VELA)

Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.

