Veles Market Capitalization Tops $72,686.76 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last week, Veles has traded 31.3% higher against the dollar. Veles has a total market capitalization of $72,686.76 and approximately $60.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can now be bought for about $0.0564 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,902.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,535.62 or 0.07970847 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.72 or 0.00361532 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $567.18 or 0.00996749 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00083473 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011465 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.76 or 0.00419593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.50 or 0.00401571 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,177 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,671 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

