Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $10.69 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. LPL Financial makes up about 0.9% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $10,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 99.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPLA traded up $3.65 on Thursday, reaching $158.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,157. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.67. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.28 and a 52-week high of $176.96.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.10.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.