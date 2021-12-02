Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $85.58 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 7.2% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $85,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% in the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,999,000 after acquiring an additional 757,118 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,947,000 after acquiring an additional 635,694 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after buying an additional 474,325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,111,000 after buying an additional 350,993 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,434,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.14. The company had a trading volume of 93,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,381. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $168.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.39.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.