Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,755,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,338,000 after acquiring an additional 80,495 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 78,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,376 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,224,929. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.04 and a 200-day moving average of $142.80. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $188.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $194.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

