Venturi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.6% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of MDY traded up $7.68 on Thursday, hitting $493.53. 106,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,831. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.71. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $396.77 and a one year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

