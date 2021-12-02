Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Visa by 61.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 767,987 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $179,571,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,110 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,980 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,768,520. The stock has a market cap of $376.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.87. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

